Sacramento residents clean up severe damage after recent storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Another atmospheric river-fueled cyclone is barreling toward California and this one is expected to be the most impactful of the recent storms.

Residents in Sacramento woke up on Sunday morning to widespread power outages from the latest storm. A downed transformer and power lines trapped people inside and outside their homes for a time in one part of the city.

While some neighbors were racking up the mess, just a few blocks away, Barbara Chronister's concerns were more immediate.

"My mom is bedridden and we have no power and it's cold inside my house," said Chronister. "We called the red cross but there's only so much they can do because it's not a natural disaster."

Their roommate's car was also crushed by a tree.

Miles away, a different fallen tree in this street was blocking the way across from the area's elementary school as downed powerlines and poles on this street were causing angst among drivers.