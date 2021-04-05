Watch
San Diego Convention Center shelter close to full capacity

Immigrant shelter able to house 1,450 girls
San Diego Convention Center migrant shelter
Posted at 9:31 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 12:31:53-04

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — The San Diego Shelter Convention Center is currently being used to shelter unaccompanied immigrants and is expected to soon reach its capacity.

Another 200 girls arrived at the shelter Monday. At full capacity, the shelter will house a little more than 1,400 girls. There are currently 1,377 girls being housed there.

The girls at the facility are between 13 and 17 years of age who are seeking asylum in the United States.

The site will be in use for about 90 days.

Officials say children spend an average of about 30 to 35 days at the facility.

