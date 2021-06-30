SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — San Diego County will not recommend residents wear masks in public like Los Angeles County is.

Their board of supervisors said they will continue to follow guidance issued from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that fully vaccinated people can safely go without masks indoors.

L.A. County is urging people to keep masks on in public regardless of vaccination status because of the delta variant.

San Diego County says it will monitor the situation and is encouraging residents to get vaccinated.

Officials say almost 95-percent of the Delta variant cases in San Diego county are from those who are not fully vaccinated.