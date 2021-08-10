San Diego sheriff says he diagnosed video overdose, not doctor

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore has acknowledged that he, not a doctor, concluded a deputy overdosed from fentanyl exposure while searching a vehicle for drugs.

Gore has faced withering criticism over last week's release of body-worn camera footage that shows the deputy falling to the ground and struggling to breathe after coming within about 6 inches of the drug.

Health experts say fentanyl is extremely dangerous, but inhaling a small amount doesn't lead to an overdose. They suspect the deputy essentially passed out due to fear.

Gore tells The San Diego Union-Tribune he's shocked by the backlash to a video meant to inform the public about the drug's dangers.