SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park has welcomed a new resident.

A southern white rhino calf was born at the park on August 6th through natural breeding. The zoo says the male calf, which has not yet been named, will bond with his mother in a private habitat before being introduced to the zoo's other rhinos.

There are only an estimated 18,000 southern white rhinos left in native habitats.