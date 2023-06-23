San Francisco Pride organizers host first Human Rights Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KERO) — Advocates and lawmakers from across the country gathered in San Francisco to unite in a battle for LGBTQ+ rights on Thurs, June 22.

San Francisco Pride launched its first-ever Human Rights Summit at the Commonwealth Club of California. The event was held in hopes of leading the way for acceptance and equal rights everywhere all in light of recent political developments across the United States.

Lawmakers and activists from across the country attended. One of them, Sue Robbins, has long been on the frontlines fighting for transgender rights in Utah as part of the Equality Utah Transgender Advisory Council.

“We share these thoughts and share what works, then we can help to have more equality across the country and start shifting the tide away from this wave of bills," said Robbins.

The American Civil Liberties Union is currently tracking nearly 500 bills taking aim at LGBTQ+ rights, many of them aimed at transgender youth.

Organizers intend to make the summit an annual event.

