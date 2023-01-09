Santa Barbara County to hold press conference due to weather, evacuations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KERO) — Santa Barbara County officials will be holding a press conference today regarding severe weather that is expected to take place throughout the county.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the county due to excessive rainfall, warning that flooding is possible in the entire area, as well as strong winds and high surf. The Flood Watch is expected to end on Tuesday morning.

The press conference aims to give the latest information on the storm and evacuations that will take place across the county. Speakers at the conference include Eric Boldt from the National Weather Service, Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown, Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Taylor, and the County Director of Emergency Management, Kelly Hubbard.

The press conference will take place at the County of Santa Barbara Employee University at 11 a.m. There will be a live stream of the conference available on the county's Facebook page, YouTube, and cable channel 20. There will also be a Spanish translation available through Zoom. The meeting ID for the Spanish-translated stream is 880 7193 0645. The password is 359181.