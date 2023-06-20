Watch Now
Search for missing actor Julian Sands continues in California

Sands is best known for the films "A Room with a View," "Warlock," and "Naked Lunch."
FILE - Actor Julian Sands attends the "Forbidden Fruit" readings from banned works of literature on Sunday, May 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities said Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films, including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, that crews are using helicopters and drones to search for Sands, who was reported missing Friday, Jan. 13, on a trail on Mt. Baldy. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 11:03:15-04

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KERO) — California state officials have not given up hope in finding an actor who disappeared while hiking last winter.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has resumed searching the Mount Baldy wilderness area for actor Julian Sands. The 65-year-old British actor vanished five months ago in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles. Sands is considered to be an experienced hiker.

A statement from the sheriff's department says that some parts of the region still have more than 10 feet of ice and snow, hampering search efforts. The department also gave an update on the search.

"Since January, the Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight searches (ground and air) specific to Mr. Sands, with volunteer searcher hours exceeding 500 hours," said the department. "Additionally, eight unrelated search and rescue operations have been conducted in the Mount Baldy area."

Sands is best known for the films "A Room with a View," "Warlock," and "Naked Lunch."

