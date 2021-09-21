Sequoia National Forest expands KNP Complex Fire closures

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — Sequoia National Forest officials expand closure order for the Hume Lake Ranger district to include roads and trails because of the KNP Complex Fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The order will be in effect from Tuesday through Dec. 31st and includes the Big Meadows and the Hume Lake areas. Abbott Creek Road, Chicago Stump, and Hoist Ridge roads outside the closure area are also closed.

Exemptions to the order include residents and owners of private property, federal, state, local officers, or members of an organized rescue or fire fighting force performing an official duty.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the KNP Complex Fire has grown to 25,147 acres with 0% containment, according to forest officials.

"The KNP Complex Fire in the Sequoia National Park is actively burning toward the Hume Lake Ranger District, creating a hazardous situation for the public. There is a need for this action because the wildfire threatens human life, property, and resource values," said Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson in a statement.

"Fire hazards have been identified and pose a threat to public safety because the roads and trail systems within the burn area are narrow and hazardous."

The order, exemptions, and map are available for viewing on the Sequoia National Forest website.