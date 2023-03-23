Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Severe weather leads to mudslides, evacuations, and animal rescues

Weather across California continues to cause issues throughout the state.
A mudslide in San Mateo County on Wednesday prompted an evacuation advisory for more than 30 homes in the town of Woodside.
Mudslide in San Mateo County
Mudslide in San Mateo County
Evacuation Warning Sign
Sandbags to Prevent Water Damage in Pajaro
San Bernardino County Animal Rescue
San Bernardino County Animal Rescue
Posted at 11:27 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 14:27:54-04

(KERO) — A mudslide in San Mateo County on Wednesday prompted an evacuation advisory for more than 30 homes in the town of Woodside.

Officials are concerned that if the road gives out emergency access would be cut off.

This mudslide is being attributed to the storm that impacted much of the Bay Area on Tuesday. Officials say the slide originated at one property and threatened another one those two homes saw forced evacuations.

Mudslide in San Mateo County

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies went door to door to other homes to advise residents to leave. However, many did not leave but still took precautions.

Geologists were brought in to evaluate the stability of the slide and the experts are expected to continue monitoring it through at least the rest of the week. Officials are also keeping that evacuation advisory in place.

San Bernardino County Animal Rescue

After several days of heavy rainfall in San Bernardino County firefighters on Wednesday were knee-deep in it as they worked to rescue 17 animals, including cows, horses, and bulls.

Meanwhile, residents in Monterey County can return to their homes as long as the weather cooperates. Evacuation orders are being lifted in Pajaro after an emotional town hall meeting on Tuesday night.

But the county is advising residents not to sleep in their homes until they deem it safe to do so and that will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

There are also still potential hazards. Enter at your own risk signs were placed around the community on Wednesday but county leaders say the longer the unresolved problems persist the worse the health risks become.

Evacuation Warning Sign

"At present, the sewage is not functioning. It's under repair. The water has been turned off to accommodate those repairs," said Kelsey Scanlon of the Monterey County Department of Emergency Management.

County crews are working to repair both water and sewage systems.

For the time being, portable restrooms, handwash stations, showers, and laundry facilities are going to be provided to evacuees upon their return this morning.

WATCH ALSO:

US Army COE plans to raise water levels in Lake Isabella following repairs

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson