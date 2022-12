TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. (KERO) — California's Sierra At Tahoe Ski Resort has reopened for the first time since 2021's devastating Caldor Fire. The fire was one of several megafires in that record fire season, destroying pine forests in the Sierra Nevada.

Fire crews managed to save the resort's buildings and infrastructure, but the damage kept it closed last season.

Operators say they have two chair lifts running right now and hope to open more throughout the season.