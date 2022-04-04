Watch
Southern California's Metrolink sees ridership returning

Metrolink, Union Station
Nick Ut/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015, file photo, Metrolink commuter trains stand at a platform at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles. Train service has been halted for the next two weeks as crews shore up unstable ground along cliffside railroad tracks in Southern California. The planned closure between the Laguna Niguel//Mission Viejo station in southern Orange County and the Oceanside stop in northern San Diego County is expected to last until Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 18:54:24-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s Metrolink passenger rail service has added 26 trains as ridership lost during the coronavirus pandemic begins to return.

The new schedule that took effect Monday also makes four Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains available to Metrolink ticketholders.

Metrolink is at approximately 30% of its weekday ridership compared to pre-pandemic levels, and growth is expected to reach 44% by midsummer.

On the weekends, Metrolink has already recovered nearly 70% of its pre-pandemic ridership.

Metrolink has 538 miles of track and 62 stations across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Metrolink said that prior to the pandemic it had nearly 12 million annual boardings.

