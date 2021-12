LAKESHORE, Calif. (KERO) — China Peak Mountain Resort, north of Fresno, is looking forward to snowfall.

Resort officials say they're expecting several inches of snow and for snowmaking temperatures to continue throughout the weekend.

As a result, they're expecting to open up some trails on Saturday and Sunday. The full mountain could open by next weekend.

Check the China Peak website for road and snow conditions before making the trip to the mountain.