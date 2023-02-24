Storms cause 20-car pile-up near San Bernandino

SAN BERNADINO, Calif. (KERO) — Southern California residents are feeling the impacts of low temperatures.

While snow is not uncommon in the mountains, it is exceptionally rare to see it along the foothills and communities in lower elevations. The unusual wintery weather complicated things for drivers not used to icy conditions.

Near San Bernadino, eight people were taken to the hospital following a 20-car pile-up.

"We got some snow that dropped all the way down to the 10 freeway, creating icy slushing conditions," explained California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Battalion Chief Grant Malinowski. "That and 75 miles-per-hour cars just don't mix. So we had a 20-car pile up on the 10 freeway."

In the San Bernadino Mountains, heavy snow completely covered the roadways, leaving drivers stuck as chain control crews moved through the area on Thurs, Feb 23.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles is bracing for an extremely rare event, as blizzard warnings are in place through Sat, Feb 25.