Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area

STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up.

As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well.

Flooded roads were also an issue in the Antelope area. Some streets turned into rivers. Several residents were outside trying to get the water off their property and driveways.

With all the rain and flooding from these storms, 23ABC looked into how to report flooding in your area.

According to the City of Bakersfield, if you know of a flooded road or you see a blocked storm drain, you can report it to the Bakersfield Streets Division by calling (661) 326-3111. They are available Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can also call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111 for flooding emergencies that happen after hours or on weekends. If your car gets stuck on a flooded road, call 9-1-1 immediately for help.

For more information about storm preparedness in Bakersfield and who to call for storm-related services, visit BakersfieldCity.us.