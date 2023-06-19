Taco Bell to pay $85,000 settlement after failing to follow California gift card laws

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Fast food chain Taco Bell is facing some legal trouble in California.

Taco Bell has to pay $85,000 in a settlement for not letting customers use their gift cards valued at less than $10.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, the settlement sends a clear message that companies like Taco Bell have to abide by the law and treat customers fairly. Taco Bell is now required to post a notice at each of its cash registers advising customers of their rights to redeem all gift cards, as well as how to do so.

Taco Bell gift cards must now include a link to the company's redemption website. The company must also now provide annual training for its store managers about gift card laws in California.

