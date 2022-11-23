Teens rescued by fire crew after roller coaster malfunctions

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — It was a birthday celebration that turned into a rescue operation after four teens got stuck on a rollercoaster in Sacramento County. Officials say the teens got stuck after the rollercoaster stopped moving about 65 feet in the air on Monday, November 21st.

"We were just going up and then got stuck at the top and it was really cold," said Yazmeen Nidez, one of the teenagers stuck on the coaster.

Fire crews had to use an aerial ladder truck to rescue the girls.

"It was a really bad experience because my heart. I got anxiety. I was shaking really bad," said rider Estrella Angulo. "So I don't recommend it. It was a really bad experience."