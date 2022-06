The San Diego zoo is introducing the public to a new Aardvark. The female cub was born May 10th and is the first Aardvark cub born at the zoo in more than 35-years.

Weighing in at just over 13-pounds, she is triple her birth weight.The cub will remain in an off-view habitat with her mother for about two months, giving them time to bond. The zookeepers expect that when the mama is ready, she'll bring her cub outside to share with guests at the Africa rocks stage.