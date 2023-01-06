Toddler dies after tree falls on Sonoma County home

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A 2-year-old boy was killed in Sonoma County after a tree fell on a home due to the California storms on Wed, Jan 4.

His name was Aeon Tocchini. Aileen Tocchini, the boy's maternal grandmother, said Aeon was a happy child who brought joy to herself and others.

"Aeon brings life and joy," said Aileen. "He loved playing outside. He loved to dance. He loved to sing. He was the happiest child, always smiling."

Damaging wind gusts of at least 50 miles per hour were forecasted in the area that night. The boy's family has since set up a GoFundMe page, looking for support.