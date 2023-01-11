Tornado warning issued in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — It doesn't happen that often, but the recent storms prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning late Tuesday afternoon in Tulare County, northeast of Visalia.

A strong thunderstorm was showing signs of rotation on doppler radar. Storm spotters reported a funnel cloud in the area. The National Weather Service said clouds were rapidly swirling beneath the thunderstorm near Woodlake and Three Rivers in Tulare County.

There were no reports of damage or of the tornado touching down.

So what are you supposed to do when you get a tornado warning alert? 23ABC took an in-depth look and learned that it depends on where you are.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first thing you need to do is be prepared with items such as fresh batteries and a battery-operated TV, radio, or internet-enabled device to listen to the latest emergency weather information.

After that, have a tornado emergency plan, including access to a safe shelter for yourself, your family, and your pets. Have an emergency kit that includes water, non-perishable food, and medication you may need.

As for where to shelter, go to the basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest floor, like a bathroom, closet, or center hallway. If you are outside or in a mobile home, find a nearby building to go to. If you are in a car, do not try to outrun a tornado. Instead, find the nearest sturdy building.