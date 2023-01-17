Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Truck submerged in floods in Palm Springs

California Storms
Damian Dovarganes/AP
The Los Angeles River flows downstream in Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
California Storms
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 13:16:53-05

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KERO) — Rain is affecting Californians in unexpected areas.

A truck was discovered submerged in water at the whitewater wash in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Fire Department confirmed that it was not a rescue -and said the driver of the vehicle tried driving through the wash to get around the barricade and got stuck.

The Palm Springs Fire Department Battalion Chief said that the driver was lucky to get out of the vehicle and cross the water on his own as the fire department arrived on the scene.

This is a reminder for everyone to mind road closure signs, as they are placed there for safety reasons.

President Joe Biden is set to travel to California on Thursday, where he will visit areas damaged by the extreme weather.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson