Tsunami advisory issued for U.S. West Coast Saturday

A Tsunami advisory was issued for the U.S. West Coast Saturday. This followed a volcanic eruption in the nation of Tonga. The advisory included the states of Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and here in California. A Tsunami has already been observed in the Hawaiian Islands, but thankfully there was no damage and only minor flooding throughout the islands has been reported thus far.

Strong currents and larger waves are possible along coastal areas, and the first waves may not be the largest, according to the National Weather Service. Coastal residents are currently being advised to steer clear of beaches.