UCLA classes resume after ex-lecturer arrested over threats

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - Students sit on the lawn near Royce Hall at UCLA in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on April 25, 2019. University of California, Los Angeles, officials have ordered all classes to be held remotely due to threats. UCLA took the step Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, a day after students returned to in-person instruction and university officials say the move was made out of an abundance of caution.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 13:11:11-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Classes have resumed at UCLA after a former lecturer was arrested on suspicion of threatening violence against the school in online videos and an 800-page document sent via email.

Classes were remote on Tuesday and were in-person again on Wednesday. Matthew Harris was taken into custody Tuesday in Colorado following a standoff at his Boulder apartment complex that ended peacefully.

Months before the threats against UCLA, court documents show Harris was the subject of a restraining order after sending threatening messages saying he would “hunt” and kill a professor.

It wasn’t immediately known if Harris had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

