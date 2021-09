SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — As first reported by the L.A. Times, California's universal voting by mail will become a permanent feature for every registered, active voter in the state after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 37 into law on Monday.

(AP) The nation’s most populous state already mailed everyone in a ballot in the two most recent elections, including the recall Newsom handily defeated this month. The Democratic governor signed 10 other voting-related bills.