Vice President Harris travels to Monterey Park to honor mass shooting victims

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to California on Wednesday to pay her respects to the 11 victims of the Monterey Park shooting.

The highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit the city, Harris visited with victims' families and laid a wreath at the memorial honoring the lives impacted.

According to authorities, on Saturday, January 21, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, who has been described by people who knew him as an "angry loner," opened fire on people celebrating the Lunar New Year at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, killing 11 people and wounding another 9.

Tran was disarmed at a second location, the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, by 26-year-old Brandon Tsay. According to authorities, Tran was later traced to Torrence, where he was found in a van parked in a strip mall parking lot, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.