Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Vice President Harris travels to Monterey Park to honor mass shooting victims

Kamala Harris spoke briefly, visited with victims' families, and laid a wreath at the Star Ballroom memorial.
Vice President Kamala Harris paid her respects to the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting on Wednesday. 23ABC's Keeley Van Middendorp traveled to Monterey Park for the vice president's visit and the community vigil.
VP Harris memorializes Monterey Park shooting victims
Posted at 10:59 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 02:13:12-05

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to California on Wednesday to pay her respects to the 11 victims of the Monterey Park shooting.

The highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit the city, Harris visited with victims' families and laid a wreath at the memorial honoring the lives impacted.

According to authorities, on Saturday, January 21, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, who has been described by people who knew him as an "angry loner," opened fire on people celebrating the Lunar New Year at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, killing 11 people and wounding another 9.

Tran was disarmed at a second location, the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, by 26-year-old Brandon Tsay. According to authorities, Tran was later traced to Torrence, where he was found in a van parked in a strip mall parking lot, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern's Kindness

A Little Good News from 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann