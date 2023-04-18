Vice President Kamala Harris visits Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Vice President Kamala Harris was in California to tour the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) on Mon, April 17.

The tech center helps startup businesses figure out ways to get funding while connecting innovators with ideas for clean technology and bringing them to market.

"Truly the work that is happening at LACI is a model, a worldwide model, around what happens when we invest in talent, when we invest in innovation, [and] when we invest in people who have really great smart ideas," said Harris during her visit.

The visit's focus was on transportation, mainly focusing on businesses that want to expand access to clean transportation for high-pollution communities in Los Angeles.

The tour also highlighted a workforce training program that places young graduates in clean tech small businesses.

