Violent clash at UC Davis ends student-run conservative event

DAVIS, Calif. (KERO) — A student-run event at the University of California Davis (UC Davis) was canceled on Tuesday, October 25th after a violent clash outside the venue involving about a hundred people.

The event was organized by the student organization affiliate Turning Point USA. It featured Stephen Davis, who is also known as "MAGA Hulk" because of his support for former president Donald Trump. Witnesses say things got violent after some showed up wearing Proud Boys apparel.

"They instigated fights, they had bear mace, they were shouting just awful things," said witness and UC Davis alumni Will Alpers.

A statement put out by UC Davis said in part "we worked with the students to create a secure environment, including a safety plan, where freedom of speech could be exercised, including for those wishing to protest the speaker."

Protesters who came in opposition of Stephen Davis's message said it was not violent or hostile until the group identified by their clothing as Proud Boys showed up. The event was ultimately canceled out of safety concerns.

Inside the UC Davis Conference Center, around 30 attendees were evacuated.