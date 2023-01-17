Weather triggers major mudslides in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KERO) — The extreme weather is being blamed for triggering a major mudslide up in the hills of Berkeley on Mon, Jan 16.

Marjorie Cruz says her husband woke her up early Monday morning to tell her they had to get out as a wall of mud pushed into their living room.

"By the time I got out, the mud was already covering the back kitchen door," said Cruz. "You could hear the cracking. You could hear the mud pushing into the house and breaking the doors."

The couple escaped with their dog. The home is now red-tagged.

Emergency crews went door to door to warn other nearby residents to evacuate. Nearby, the University of California Berkeley sent out warning emails on Monday to some students about another minor mudslide on the Clark Kerr campus.