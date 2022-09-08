Wildfires continue to plague California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On top of dealing with the scorching heat, California continues to be afflicted by wildfires. Two burning right now are the Mosquito Fire and the Fairview Fire.

The Mosquito Fire, burning near the Oxford Reservoir in Placer County, has consumed more than 42,000 acres so far. CalFire says the flames are zero percent contained.

The cause of the Mosquito Fire remains under investigation.

The deadly Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which was first spotted on Monday, September 5th, has now charred more than 9,800 acres in the two days it’s been burning. CalFire says the blaze is only five percent contained.

Authorities say two family members killed in the fire appear to have been fleeing the blaze. Another family member found outside their vehicle was hospitalized.