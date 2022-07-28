William Shatner's lost wallet found in Gilroy, returned to actor

GILROY, Calif. (KERO) — A recent celebrity sighting has the city of Gilroy buzzing after a wallet belonging to a Hollywood icon William Shatner was returned to him in Beverly Hills.

The fruit barn in Gilroy has attracted customers from near and far for decades including Shatner.

Apparently he left behind his wallet last Wednesday and that has everybody talking.

Gary Tognetti with B&t Farms says when staff spotted it, his crew was too young to recognize Shatner.

So when he showed up to work last Thursday and saw the wallet he freaked out.

After his initial shock, Tognetti texted a friend, officer Mark Tarasco with the Gilroy Police Department, and the race was on to connect it with the "Star Trek" legend.

It took about two hours, and a little team work, to find Shatner's agent but they found him..

Shatner on twitter thanked B&t Farms and Gilroy PD for returning his wallet, even mentioning Tognetti and Tarasco by name.