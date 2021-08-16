Wind forecasts brings new worries to NorCal fire lines

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling flames in Northern California forests are girding for new bouts of windy weather, and a utility has warned thousands of customers it might cut their electricity to prevent new fires from igniting if gusts damage power lines.

Conditions that suppressed the huge Dixie Fire overnight are expected to give way Monday to winds that could push flames toward mountain communities in a region where drought and summer heat have turned vegetation to tinder.

Meanwhile, Pacific Gas & Electric says winds predicted for Tuesday night may force public safety power shutoffs to 39,000 customers in parts of 16 counties.