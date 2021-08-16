Watch
Wind forecasts brings new worries to NorCal fire lines

Eugene Garcia/AP
Several patio umbrellas lie melted on the ground of a house that burned along North Arm Road in Plumas County near Taylorsville, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Thousands of Northern California homes remain threatened by the nation's largest wildfire and officials warn the danger of new blazes erupting across the West is high because of unstable weather.
Western Wildfires
Posted at 1:48 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 16:48:35-04

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling flames in Northern California forests are girding for new bouts of windy weather, and a utility has warned thousands of customers it might cut their electricity to prevent new fires from igniting if gusts damage power lines.

Conditions that suppressed the huge Dixie Fire overnight are expected to give way Monday to winds that could push flames toward mountain communities in a region where drought and summer heat have turned vegetation to tinder.

Meanwhile, Pacific Gas & Electric says winds predicted for Tuesday night may force public safety power shutoffs to 39,000 customers in parts of 16 counties.

