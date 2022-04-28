Woman arrested in baby kidnapping met family at church

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The mother of a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from their San Francisco Bay Area home says a woman arrested in the case met the family at church and had been spending a lot of time with them ever since she was nine months pregnant.

Carolina Ayala told Spanish language television stations Wednesday that after she gave birth, Yesenia Ramirez was a constant presence at her home. Ramirez was arrested in the Monday kidnapping of Brandon Cuellar along with her husband and another man.

Police found the unharmed baby on Tuesday when he was reunited with his mother.

The Santa Clara County public defender's office is representing them and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.