Woman arrested in baby kidnapping met family at church

San Jose Police Department via AP
In these photos released Wednesday, April 27, 2022, by the San Jose Police Department, from left are Jose Roman Portillo, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez and Baldomeo Sandoval. Police say a 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped, Monday, April 25, 2022, from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:06:10-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The mother of a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from their San Francisco Bay Area home says a woman arrested in the case met the family at church and had been spending a lot of time with them ever since she was nine months pregnant.

Carolina Ayala told Spanish language television stations Wednesday that after she gave birth, Yesenia Ramirez was a constant presence at her home. Ramirez was arrested in the Monday kidnapping of Brandon Cuellar along with her husband and another man.

Police found the unharmed baby on Tuesday when he was reunited with his mother.

The Santa Clara County public defender's office is representing them and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
