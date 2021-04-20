Woman killed in California skydive had made 2,000 jumps

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who died in a weekend parachute accident in Northern California reportedly was an experienced skydiver who'd made thousands of jumps.

The Sacramento Bee says 57-year-old Sabrina Call of Watsonville, Calif., died Saturday when her primary parachute and her reserve chute tangled.

The owner of Skydive Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo told reporters Monday that McCall had made some 2,000 jumps. However, the Sacramento Bee reports that she hadn't packed her own chute for the fatal jump.

There have been 22 fatalities at the skydiving center since 1981.

Last month, a judge awarded $40 million in a negligence lawsuit over a 2016 death.