Yosemite National Park closed due to weather

State officials are closing Yosemite National Park due to severe weather. Park officials announced on Sat, Feb 25 that the park will be closed through Wed, March 1. The national weather service has also issued a blizzard warning for Yosemite Valley until Wednesday as well.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 12:28:09-05

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — State officials are closing Yosemite National Park due to severe weather.

Park officials announced on Sat, Feb 25 that the park will be closed through Wed, March 1. The National Weather Service has also issued a blizzard warning for Yosemite Valley until Wednesday as well.

Officials say that travel on all park roads is restricted to administrative traffic only. That includes all campgrounds and hiking areas inside the park.

This is not the first time Yosemite has been closed due to severe winter weather.

According to the East Bay Times, Yosemite closed due to similar winter conditions on Feb 5, 2019. At the time, heavy snow conditions made the park's roads unable to be navigated for four days.

Last week, a large rockslide sent tons of boulders crashing down from El Capitan. The immense 3,000-foot-tall granite monolith on the north side of Yosemite Valley.

Meanwhile, the past weekend was supposed to have brought many travelers to the park for the yearly phenomenon known as the “Firefall,” when the sun catches one of Yosemite’s iconic waterfalls in just the right way to resemble fire.

