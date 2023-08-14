You can add Starbucks to your Target Drive Up order starting in October

(KERO) — Some Target locations in California will soon be offering free curbside service for customers' Starbucks orders.
According to Target, after testing a Starbucks curbside service at select locations, they plan on rolling it out nationwide, including at select locations in California.
There is a catch though: you have to purchase merchandise through the Target Drive Up service in order to take advantage of the Starbucks service. You can't just order Starbucks by itself.
It will be available at more than 1,700 stores that have both a Starbucks ad a drive-up service by October.
How It Works
After placing a Drive Up order at a participating Target store and receiving a notification that it’s ready, a guest will indicate they are en route in the Target app. Then:
- The guest will receive a prompt to place an order from the Starbucks full menu. Upon making their Starbucks selections, they will click “Add for Drive Up” and pay for the order.
- Once the guest completes the Drive Up check-in process and indicates “I’m on my way,” a Starbucks barista located within the participating Target store prepares the order. This includes packaging food and beverage items to ensure their safe transport, such as drink stoppers to securely seal lid openings.
- The guest parks in the designated Drive Up parking area and taps “I’m here” in the Target app. A Target team member then delivers the freshly prepared Starbucks order — along with the guest’s Drive Up purchase — to their car.