You can add Starbucks to your Target Drive Up order starting in October

(KERO) — Some Target locations in California will soon be offering free curbside service for customers' Starbucks orders.

According to Target, after testing a Starbucks curbside service at select locations, they plan on rolling it out nationwide, including at select locations in California.

There is a catch though: you have to purchase merchandise through the Target Drive Up service in order to take advantage of the Starbucks service. You can't just order Starbucks by itself.

It will be available at more than 1,700 stores that have both a Starbucks ad a drive-up service by October.

How It Works

After placing a Drive Up order at a participating Target store and receiving a notification that it’s ready, a guest will indicate they are en route in the Target app. Then:

