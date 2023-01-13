Zayante without power for 2 weeks after California storms

ZAYANTE, Calif. (KERO) — People from Zayante in the Santa Cruz area have been without internet, phone service, and power for two weeks. Xfinity is trying to restore service.

In some areas, the weather, fallen power lines, and large trees have caused issues for residents. A private portion of Lompico Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains has washed out, stranding a community of 14 homes and leaving residents struggling to get supplies for the upcoming storm.

For those not willing to take the chance of leaving the area, the plan is to ask anyone with access to a car on the other side of the damage to get supplies for them and they will carry the supplies back home. One woman pulled her supplies in a wagon about a quarter of a mile.

"Tempers are getting short, people are getting tired," said Zayante Fire Chief Dan Walters. "We're starting to see freelancing with people coming out with chainsaws and just cutting stuff up, just to clear a road."