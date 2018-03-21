VIDEO: The most epic weather report from a Nashville kindergartner

This kindergartner delivers the most epic weather report ever!

Carden Corts, who we're assuming is from Nashville, TN took weather reporting to the next level!

Though Corts isn't an actual meteorologist, but he does know his sight words and knows how to use a weather simulator.

Corts tackles, hurricanes, tornados and even Spring Break!

His dad works in video production, according to a Reddit post, and definitely helped this kid out.

The video was posted March 21, 2018, and already at the time of the writing of this post, has 282,334 views.

Watch the video below for the best 1:33 of your day!