A Veterans Voice: A Man on a Mission

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Army veteran Lawrence Walker is a man on a mission. He is the department service officer for the Disabled American Veteran's Office in Kern County.

Walker has been set up inside an office at the Veterans Administration Clinic on Westwind Drive for the last four years. But he says he has witnessed a dropoff in veterans with less than a dozen active members.

Walker is currently working to rebuild the chapter, reaching out to the younger generation of veterans. He says his top priority is filing claims on behalf of our veterans to get them the services they have earned.

"This is my calling and I have a passion for it. I'm not a doctor, but I say I've diagnosed five or six veterans in this office with P.T.S.D.," said Walker. "We lost one of our people that does group therapy sessions. They use to meet every Wednesday and go in for a P.T.S.D. meeting and I hope they can put that back together. It was really a big help to the veterans."

There is still no timetable as to when the new VA clinic will break ground. For now, Walker says any veterans with questions can call him at 661-472-69-44.

Meanwhile, the first-ever Kern County Honor Bus is taking veterans to see the traveling Vietnam Wall replica in San Luis Obispo next week just in time for the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of our combat troops from Vietnam.

The one-day trip is next Thursday, March 16. The trip is open to partners and family members who want to follow in their cars and be there for their loved ones.

Also, American General Media is hosting the Honor Flight Open Golf Tournament at Bakersfield Country Club on Monday, March 20. There are still a few foursomes and sponsorships available.

The shotgun start begins at 11 a.m. All the proceeds are used to send local veterans to Washington, D.C.