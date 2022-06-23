A Veteran's Voice: Bill Nolt

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — It's a Veteran's Voice that you can hear echoing across the Kern River Valley from Weldon to Lake Isabella.

Bill Nolt served in the U.S. Army during peacetime in the late '50s. But today, this 80-something-year-old spends his time making memories and a little bit of music.

Bill Nolt can carry a tune and he also carried the legend of Roy Rogers, as a look-alike, for more than 40 years.

That expanded into guest appearances in movies and TV shows.

He had the look. He had the horse.

Not bad for a kid from southern Pennsylvania who didn't know what he wanted to do with his life as a teenager.

So Bill Nolt enlisted in the Army in 1957 and he was later sent to Texas to train as a medic.

Then he was transferred to Fort Lewis, Washington, for a job in the motor pool.

Following his discharge in 1959, Bill got a glimpse into the future on a trip to Lake Isabella.

Bill and his wife moved to the Kern River Valley in 1997. She would pass away in 2009.

And he's a busy guy.

Bill was on the 10th Honor Flight in may of 2014.

Now, he makes the rounds at the monthly Honor Flight breakfasts, sharing stories, and maybe a tune.

The next flight is scheduled for this October. You can fill out an application on their website.