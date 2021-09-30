A Veteran's Voice: Brighton Parks Wall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C., pays the ultimate tribute to those who died in that war.

Other memorials and tributes were born from the idea of recognizing those who served by preserving their names and even their images.

And in Kern County, many communities have adopted that philosophy.

Richard McCreedy is one of the designers behind a patriotic display at Brighton Parks in southwest Bakersfield.

McCreedy enlisted in the Air Force in 1961 and served four years, including time as a scope operator at the Hopedale Air Station in northeastern Canada.

His mission now is to make sure all veterans in the community are recognized. So he joined together with resident and Honor Flight veteran Janis Varner who helped track down all the photos.

The tribute helps create new friendships and it's a family that doesn't end with the loss of a veteran.