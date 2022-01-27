A Veteran's Voice: Charles Everly

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — It's been said in life, that you're either a spectator or a participant.

Kern County Army veteran Charles Everly realized that at a very early age and then jumped at his chance to get involved during the Vietnam War.

He served his country by using his intelligence.

In October 1968, Charles joined the U.S. Army and following a placement test he chose military intelligence..

His unit responsible for psychological warfare. The majority of missions involved a program called Chu Hoi which was used to convince a person to come over to our side sometimes using leaflet drops.

Once his tour was up, Charles stayed in Southeast Asia as an 18-year-old intent on seeing the world.

The memorials providing the perfect tribute to a mantra he has lived by all his life: you're either a spectator or a participant.

Charles is a member of the Buffalo Soldiers and the Red Tails Project to keep history alive.

His grandfather Henry Everly was enslaved but escaped and fought with the Union Army during the Civil War.

Funeral services for Lee Edmon

Funeral services for Kern County World War II veteran Lee Edmon will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28th, 2022, at Mission Family Mortuary on 531 California Ave.

Edmon served in the Army with an occupation force at the end of the war processing German POWs.

He went on Honor Flight 42 in September and was one of four Kern County vets who laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider.

Lee Edmon was 93 years old.