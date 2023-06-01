A Veterans Voice: Dr. Bruce Rimmer to be laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bruce 'Doc' Rimmer served in the U.S. Coast Guard and as a captain in the Air Force but he's perhaps best known in Bakersfield as a local dentist, an avid sports fan, and an antique car enthusiast.

His funeral service is Friday at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at 10:45 a.m.

Doc entered the Coast Guard from 1967 to 1971 and afterward, he earned his Doctor of Medical Dentistry degree. He then enlisted in the Air Force from 1982 to 1985 where he signed an agreement for indefinite emergency status as a medical tech.

Back home, he provided dental care for hundreds of local residents and roamed the sidelines at his alma mater Bakersfield High School for years. He was one of the early season ticket holders for the Oilers, Fog, and Condors that included many players as clients. And he even showed up on 23ABC from time to time.

A former president of the Model T Chapter in Bakersfield, his urn is scheduled to be escorted to the cemetery in his 1912 Model T.