A Veteran's Voice: Dr. Craig Luther

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — What began as six or seven articles for the Tehachapi Loop newspaper turned into more than two dozen stories of men and women who served our country in a new book entitled "Our Soldiers Stories."

Dr. Craig Luther is an authority you might say on the Eastern Front during World War Ii which was the battle between Germany and Russia.

Luther had written eight books about the subject when his wife suggested he start writing stories about service members from the area.

That's where it started, from Normandy to Korea to Vietnam and Iraq.

And one of the overriding themes: These were no ordinary human beings.

Dr. Luther will be at a book signing taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20th at the Kern County Museum.

Armando Soliz and Barry Bongberg will also be on hand with vendors displaying military memorabilia.