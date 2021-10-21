A Veteran's Voice: Dr. Craig Luthor and Armando Soliz

(KERO) — Dr. Craig Luthor and Air Force veteran Armando Soliz are self-described military historians.

Actually, Luthor has written eight books about World War II focusing on the Eastern Front in the battle between Russia and Germany.

His newest offering, "Our Soldier's Stories," is a collection of two dozen stories he wrote for the Tehachapi Loop newspaper about Kern County veterans living and dead, from the beaches of Normandy to the sand of Iraq.

Several soldiers featured in the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery are included in the book. And while this will appeal to the older generation, Luthor says it's really important for the young.

Armando Soliz served in the Air Force from 1971-75.

His first book "We Seek No Wider War," a quote from President Lyndon Johnson in 1967, is an examination into the Vietnam War itself.

His brother was killed in the war and Soliz says he wanted the book to bring a better understanding of what happened for readers and veterans.

Armando's book is available right now on Amazon and he's going to have a book signing at the Portrait Gallery on Veterans Day.

Dr. Craig's book is in the final stages and he hopes to have it out by the holidays.

Proceeds from both books will go to the gallery, Honor Flight and other organizations.