A Veteran's Voice: Ed Gaede

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 75 years after the end of World War II, Kern County is in the process of honoring the hundreds of local residents who died in service to our country.

The Kern County World War II memorial is coming together after a year in the planning stages.

Ed Gaede, president of Kern County World War II Committee, tells 23ABC that the design and artist's rendering was put together by the Klassen Corporation using a series of black granite slabs that will preserve the 683 names of the men and one woman who died during, or shortly after, the war.

And that's just the start.

Gaede says that people can get the names of World War II veterans engraved on the other side of the granite slabs for a donation of $250.

Gaede also wants to designate Truxtun Avenue, from Jastro Park to the Amtrak station, as the "Avenue of Heroes" since that stretch of roadway will ultimately include the World War II, Korean, peace officers, Vietnam and Kern County veterans memorials.

Gaede needs to raise more than half a million dollars through public, private, and corporate donations to accomplish this.

When it's finished, hopefully by Veterans Day 2022, they will gift it to the city which will take over maintenance of the memorial.

If you would like to help out, you can send donations to the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery on 1925 Eye St. Or give them a call at 661-303-3837 for more information.