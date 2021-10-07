A Veteran's Voice: Glenn Nakashima

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Honor Flight 43 will take off on Monday for Washington, D.C., and is the last trip of 2021. More than 100 veterans, guardians, and support staff will be in the very capable hands of Glenn Nakashima.

A Veteran's Voice that is well known on this adventure. The Army veteran will be a tour leader for the first time after being part of the leadership group 16 times over the years.

Glenn served in 1969 and 1970 and he will head up this flight of Vietnam veterans.

It's the 10th time out of 43 trips that Honor Flight has catered to an entire roster of veterans from that war.

Nakashima says while every trip is basically the same in regards to the memorials they visit, every one is also different because of the veterans.

He says he's walked between six and 800 Vietnam vets to the wall over the years. A life changing experience for all but one of them.

The flight leaves Monday around 9 a.m. and will return Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to a heros' welcome.

Then it's time to take a break until Honor Flight 44 leaves for Washington, D.C., hopefully next April. This entire venture wouldn't be possible without your generosity.

Friday, talk show host Ralph Bailey and Kern Radio will present Honor Flight with a check for more than $60,000 from their fundraiser last week.

Bailey is asking everyone to donate during his weekday radio program and to drop by the AGM studios on Easton Drive to help send our veterans to D.C.

The presentation on Friday will take place at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery downtown.

Remember, Honor Flight relies on your donations to make this happen.