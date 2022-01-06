A Veteran's Voice: Honor Flight Kern County brings back monthly breakfast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Elks Lodge in Downtown Bakersfield will be filled with veteran's voices for the first time in nearly two years, as Honor Flight Kern County brings back their monthly breakfast event.

The last gathering took place in March of 2020 and organizers have been looking forward to bringing our local heroes back together.

Now, due to the COVID surge, they're asking you to wear a mask and if you're not feeling good or you think you may have been exposed stay home and they'll see you in February.

For many veterans, this reunion provides more than conversation. Doors open at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6th, and the program starts at 9.

Meantime, Honor Flight 44 is in the planning stages for the first of four trips the organization is hoping to make back to Washington, D.C., in 2022.

World War II Memorial

Also, the Kern County World War II Memorial is in desperate need of donations.

The design utilizes a series of black granite slabs that will preserve the 683 names of the men and one woman who died during or shortly after the war.

The committee needs to order those slabs very soon at a cost of $120,000.

In all, the committee needs to raise more than a half million dollars through public, private, and corporate donations.

If you'd like to help out, go to their website and you'll find info on how you can donate.