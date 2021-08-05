A Veteran's Voice: Jason Geis

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jason Geis is the executive director at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery.

He's a fixture on Honor Flight.

And holds a day job with Chevron.

He was also a sergeant major in the army, deployed to a forward operating base in 2004 north of Al-Fallujah, Iraq.

But in 2017, Geis decided he needed some assistance dealing with post-traumatic stress.

He now leads two one-week sessions for Mighty Oaks Warrior Program, a national non-profit for veterans struggling with service, each year.

But he also identified a need in Kern County, so he started REBOOT Combat Recovery.

The program meets once a week, for 12 weeks. Well.. Actually 13

"Because I do a zero week. We get together and we meet each other. We talk about what it's all about. Because if it's not what you're looking for, you have the option to opt out. "

Geiss says he loses about 40% of those who sign up. But for those who remain it's the first step back from the battlefield.

"We've had three classes, and graduated 30 vets and first responders."

Geis says he includes first responders because their experiences are very similar.

It's about following through. Making a commitment to make a change and you're not alone.

And never forget, dealing with post-traumatic stress is not a "disorder," according to Geis. It's one that warriors have been dealing with since the beginning of time.

The fourth "reboot" is slated to begin Wednesday, Aug.11th.

For more information or to sign up, call 661-542-86-23.