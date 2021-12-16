A Veteran's Voice: Kern County's National Guard

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC takes a closer look at the Kern County National Guard Unit as they celebrate their 385th birthday this week. What started as a colonial militia in 1636 is still serving California and the nation today.

Corporal Yvette Velasquez is a highland high school graduate that joined the guard to further her education.

Sgt. William McFarland joined the guard after eight years in the Marines including a deployment to Iraq from 2005-2007. And his experience as a combat veteran is invaluable for younger soldiers.

The 1114th transportation company hasn't been deployed since Operation Iraqi Freedom more than 15 years ago.

Today, the guard responds to statewide emergencies like wildfires, natural disasters, and times of crisis.

It's also about education, whether teaching the public about its mission or sitting down with other veterans to learn about theirs.

A legacy recognized each year on Dec.13th for those who answered the call and those who gave it all.