A Veteran's Voice: Larry Hallum passes away at 79

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The community will gather to celebrate the life of a beloved educator and Vietnam veteran on Sat, May 20.

Larry Hallum passed away at the age of 79 on Sat, April 22.

Hallum was drafted into the Army in January 1969 and served with a recon team in Vietnam, gathering information on enemy activity. He was discharged in August 1970 and returned home to teach in Arvin for more than 40 years. Hallum was called the "ultimate Arvin bear" as a teacher and coach at Arvin High School for decades.

Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church on 17th Street in Downtown Bakersfield at 11 a.m.

Also in Hallums honor, the Larry Hallum "Spirit of Arvin High School" Memorial Scholarship has been created. The community is invited to make a donation in his memory.

Donations should be sent to the Kern High School District Educational Foundation at 5801 Sundale Avenue, Bakersfield 93309. "Larry Hallum" should be written in the memo area.